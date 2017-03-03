Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salmon with Tarragon Butter

4 6 oz. salmon fillets

1 tsp paprika

Tarragon Butter:

¼ cup chopped fresh tarragon

¼ cup chopped Italian parsley

4 TBS unsalted butter, softened

1 clove garlic, minced

½ tsp kosher salt

Blend the butter, parsley, tarragon, garlic and salt together in small bowl. Place mixture out on a piece of plastic wrap and roll into a log. Refrigerate until firm. Can make ahead and store in the Sub Zero freezer.

Sprinkle the salmon filets with paprika. Place on the steam oven’s perforated pan on rack number two. Place the steam oven’s solid pan below it on rack number 1. Steam the salmon filets on the steam mode at 210 ° for 12-15 minutes depending on the size of the filets. Serve salmon immediately with a pat of tarragon butter on the top.