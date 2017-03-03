Recipes: Healthy, low sugar desserts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Jaqueline Neid-Avila, a registered dietician with Utah State University, shares with us three dessert recipes that can help you avoid excess sugar while still satisfying your sweet tooth.

Avocado Frosting Ingredients: 2 very ripe avocados

¼ cup chopped baking chocolate (around 65% cacao)

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ cup agave

1 teaspoon vanilla

¼ cup almond milk (unsweetened)

pinch of salt Instructions 1. Make the frosting: Melt the baking chocolate in the microwave (careful not to burn it). Let it cool slightly. In a food processor mix all ingredients together. Taste and adjust. Let chill in the fridge for at least 15 or so minutes.

Brown Sugar Broiled Grapefruit

4 servings

Ingredients:



2 red or pink grapefruits

8 teaspoons packed light brown sugar (I used 3 tsp)

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

2 tsp melted butter

2 tbsp heavy cream

2 tbsp plain greek yogurt (I skipped the low fat version to cut back on added sugars)

1 tsp sugar (I used ½ tsp)

¼ tsp vanilla extract

Instructions

1. Position oven rack about 3 inches from the heat source; preheat broiler. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.

2. Cut each grapefruit in half, then trim a thin slice off the bottom so it sits level. With a paring knife or grapefruit knife, cut around each segment; remove any seeds. Place the grapefruit halves on the prepared baking sheet. Combine brown sugar and cinnamon (or cardamom) in a small bowl. Brush each grapefruit half with butter, then sprinkle with about 2 teaspoons of the sugar mixture.

3. Broil the grapefruit, watching carefully and rotating the pan front to back once halfway through, until the tops are bubbling and golden brown, 7 to 12 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, beat cream in a small bowl until stiff. Beat in yogurt, granulated sugar and vanilla just until combined. Serve each grapefruit topped with a heaping tablespoon of the vanilla cream.

Vanilla Peach Pops

Serving size: 10 popsicles

Ingredients



1¾ cups Almond Milk

2 teaspoons Vanilla

2 teaspoons (melted) coconut oil

1 tablespoon maple syrup

tiny pinch of salt

4-5 ripe peaches, chopped

Instructions



1. Bring vanilla almond milk to room temp, (otherwise the melted coconut oil will harden as you add it). Whisk the almond milk together with coconut oil, maple syrup and a pinch of salt.

2. Slice peaches into small pieces and drop them into a popsicle mold.

3. Pour the almond milk mixture over the peaches. (Depending on the size of your peaches you might have extra). Place sticks, then freeze overnight.