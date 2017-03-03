× Man in critical condition after fight ‘over a woman’ at 7-Eleven leads to RV accident

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Friday after a fight “over a woman” led to him being flung from an RV, which police believe then ran the man over.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven near 1300 South and West Temple, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the altercation around 9 a.m.

Lt. Michael Ross of the Salt Lake City Department two men got into an argument, which escalated as one of the men went to drive away. The other man tried to get into the vehicle on the passenger’s side as the driver exited the parking stall.

“As he pulled out very quickly, it threw the other male from the vehicle as he was hanging on to the door, and he hit the pavement there,” Ross said.

That man, identified so far only as a 21-year-old male, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

“We think it may be a partial head wound, but also we think he may have been ran over by the back wheels of this RV,” Ross said.

The incident is under investigation, and Ross said it is likely the driver of the RV will be cited. He said the injured man could also be cited for disorderly conduct.

“All we know is it was over a woman,” Ross said of the motive for the fight.