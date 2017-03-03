× Hiker killed in high-elevation fall at Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK – A hiker was killed in a fall at Zion National Park Friday.

Authorities said hikers found the 45-year-old man’s body in Refrigerator Canyon along the West Rim Trail just after 8 a.m.

Park officials said the man was cold with visible signs of trauma consistent with a high-elevation fall, possibly from Angels Landing.

A search and rescue crew recovered the man’s body.

The West Rim Trail was closed at the Grotto from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Officials have not confirmed what led to the fall or how far the man fell.

His identity has not been released at this time.

“We are extremely saddened by this incident and are concerned with everyone’s safety in the Park,” Jeff Bradybaugh said, Zion National Park Superintendent.

This comes two days after Zion National Park announced Angels Landing and numerous other climbing routes were closed because of the nesting Peregrine Falcons.

