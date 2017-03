PROVO, Utah – A wanted fugitive is behind bars after running through a crowd of officers while they were training.

Police say the suspect ran from Adult Probation and Parole agents Thursday afternoon, putting Provost Elementary School on soft lockdown as a precaution.

According to Provo Police, the suspect didn’t get far because he ran right through a crowd of 30 SWAT officers and three K9 units who just happened to be training in the area.

Officers have not confirmed the suspect’s identity.