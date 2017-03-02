Unified Police looking for man missing in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Officers from the Unified Police Department hope the public can help them locate an 85-year-old man who disappeared in Taylorsville Thursday.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., police said Boyd Bax had not returned from a walk after four hours. Bax, who police said is in the early stages of dementia, was believed to be walking in the area of 2700 W 4700 S.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, a hat and glasses. He also has light facial hair.

Anyone with information on Bax’s whereabouts is asked to call Unified Police Dispatch at 801-743-7000.