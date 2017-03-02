× MormonLeaks gets ‘take down’ notice from LDS church over latest leak

SALT LAKE CITY – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has sent MormonLeaks a “take down” notice after the website released its most recent leaks Wednesday.

According to MormonLeaks, “the LDS Church was also successful in getting docdroid.net to take down the document independent of any action on the part of MormonLeaks.”

“MormonLeaks is committed to making this and all other documents we receive available to the public. We are currently working with our attorneys to find a solution that will allow us to make this document available again and avoid interruptions in the future.”

See the notice from the LDS church below.

MormonLeaks said it is committed to releasing information in the future.