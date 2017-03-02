Jury finds former Utah AG John Swallow not guilty on all counts

SALT LAKE CITY — A jury returned verdicts of “not guilty” Thursday night on all of the counts against former Utah Attorney John Swallow.

Here’s the list of charges the jury issued a verdict on:

Count 1, Pattern of Unlawful Activity, a second-degree felony. This is the overall conspiracy prosecutors allege between former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff, John Swallow and Tim Lawson.

Count 2, Accepting a Gift, a second-degree felony. This charge is over the use of Jeremy Johnson’s houseboat.

Count 3, Receiving or Soliciting a Bribe, a second-degree felony. In this charge, Swallow is accused of asking for $120,000 from Travis Marker for assistance in an FTC investigation into one of Johnson’s companies.

Count 4, Receiving or Soliciting a Bribe, a second-degree felony. This charge stems from a $28,000 fundraiser held by Tim and Jennifer Bell, who had a lawsuit against Bank of America (that the Utah AG’s Office intervened in).

Count 7, False or Inconsistent Statements, a second-degree felony. Swallow is accused of making false statements in a deposition with the Lt. Governor’s Office about calendars, his financial disclosures and when he decided to run for attorney general.

Count 9, Evidence Tampering, a third-degree felony. Related to the Bell fundraiser disclosures. The $28,000 fundraiser was reported down to $1,000.

Count 11, Misuse of Public Money, a third-degree felony. Swallow is accused of having the Utah Attorney General’s Office pay for a broken computer screen at his home.

Count 12, Obstructing Justice, a third-degree felony. Swallow is accused of lying to FBI agents about who paid for Pelican Hill trips, and being “walled off” from another investigation into Marc Jenson.

Count 13, Falsification or Altering of a Government Record, a class B misdemeanor. Prosecutors allege Swallow did not disclose other business and income interests in his candidate declaration form.

The jury began deliberating around 4 p.m. Wednesday after hearing hours of closing arguments in the case. For nearly a month now, the five man, three woman jury has been hearing from dozens of witnesses including lobbyists, lawyers, politicos and a man convicted of fraud.

The trial is the culmination of one of the biggest political scandals in state history, which resulted in the arrests of former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff, Swallow and others. They were accused of a “pay to play” scheme involving people who had dealings with the AG’s office.

Prosecutors tried to portray a conspiracy between Shurtleff, his “enforcer,” Tim Lawson, and Swallow as a rising political star who was the “heir apparent.” Their case focused heavily on the testimony of Marc Jenson, who was facing a fraud case and said he paid for trips for the three to the lavish Pelican Hill resort in California in lieu of $4.1 million restitution.

Defense lawyers attacked Jenson’s credibility, branding him a “con man” who made up the accusations against them once he wound up in prison. They also criticized an FBI agent who disclosed to the jury why federal prosecutors weren’t pursuing charges.

Prosecutors’ case was not helped when one of their star witnesses, imprisoned St. George businessman Jeremy Johnson, refused to testify. After rejecting immunity deals, he was found in contempt and sentenced to 30 days in jail. Johnson was key to some of the counts against Swallow.

By the end of the trial, prosecutors dismissed four counts against Swallow.

This is a developing story, check back for updates…