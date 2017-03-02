Dozens of warrants served at Utah businesses in illegal gambling investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — More than 150 warrants are being served this week as part of an investigation by the Utah Attorney General's Office regarding illegal gambling at Utah businesses.

"They are running slot machines, coin pushers in businesses throughout the state of Utah and trying to skirt the law on technicalities and things we do not believe apply," said Leo Lucey, Chief Investigator, Utah Attorney General's Office.

Lucey told FOX 13 the operation has been in the works since last summer after three state legislators informed the Attorney General's Office of complaints from constituents about suspected illegal gambling machines in their communities.

After consulting with prosecutors and reviewing current Utah gaming statutes, investigators decided there was enough probable cause for a criminal investigation. A special task force was established and agents began looking into the allegations, leading to the dozens of search warrants, which agents began serving Wednesday.

"We have found tax, gambling declaration forms that this company is receiving from people based on their winnings - the same forms you would fill out if you won in Las Vegas, or Wendover or Mesquite - which does not tend to lead to the belief that anyone thought it was legal or above board," Lucey said.

According to Lucey, an estimated $12 million to $24 million flowed through approximately 600 machines throughout the state over a 12 month period. Since Wednesday, Lucey said, about $200,000 in cash and coins has been seized.

No arrests have been made, but the alleged operators of those machines could face multiple felony charges, Lucey said.

In response to the investigation, the owners and management of Intermountain Vending released the following statement: