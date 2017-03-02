Chocolate and Nut Parfaits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 (1.4-oz.) package chocolate instant pudding mix

2 cups milk

1/2 cup sour cream

1 (8-oz.) container whipped topping, thawed, divided

1 cup chocolate graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup almonds, pecans or walnuts, chopped

1 tablespoon milk chocolate bar, shaved

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the pudding mix, milk and sour cream until smooth. Fold in 1 1/2 cups whipped topping.

In four (6 oz.) glasses, layer the graham cracker crumbs, nuts and the pudding mixture in each glass. Note: Make the whipped topping mixture as the top layer on each glass. Garnish with shaved chocolate. Cover; refrigerate for at least an hour. Serve.

