Truck goes airborne during police chase

WEBSTER PARISH, La. - Cell phone video captured a truck going airborne and crashing in Louisiana Tuesday.
Police say it started when a deputy stopped the driver of a Toyota Tacoma for speeding.
As the driver spoke to the officer outside the truck, the passenger got in the driver's seat and hit the gas.
He led police on a chase that ended when his truck hit spike strips, swerved and went flying into the air.
The truck landed on top of another vehicle; the person inside escaped unharmed.
The suspect, an escaped work-release participant, was taken into custody.