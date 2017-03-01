Truck goes airborne during police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER PARISH, La. - Cell phone video captured a truck going airborne and crashing in Louisiana Tuesday.

Police say it started when a deputy stopped the driver of a Toyota Tacoma for speeding.

As the driver spoke to the officer outside the truck, the passenger got in the driver's seat and hit the gas.

He led police on a chase that ended when his truck hit spike strips, swerved and went flying into the air.

The truck landed on top of another vehicle; the person inside escaped unharmed.

The suspect, an escaped work-release participant, was taken into custody.