Recipe: Potato Gnocchi with Wild Boar and Mushroom Ragout

Chef Todd Leonard from The UVU Culinary Arts Program teaches us how to make this gourmet gnocchi dish.

Potato Gnocchi with Wild Boar and Mushroom Ragout

Author: Chef Todd Leonard

Serving Size: 6

Preparation Time: 55 minutes

Ingredients

Gnocchi

2 pounds Russet potato - (about 6 potatoes)

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese - fine grated

1 1/3 cups AP flour

3 Eggs - Beaten

1 teaspoon Salt

1 teaspoon Chef Todd's Pit seasoning

1 pinch Nut meg....if you must

Extra flour as needed for table and dough

Ragout



2 cups Ground wild boar or pork sausage

3 cups Shitake and Oyster Mushrooms -- Sliced or quartered

1/2 cup Onions -- small diced

2 tablespoons Garlic -- minced

2 tablespoons Shallots -- minced

2 tablespoons Butter

1 cup Port wine

1 teaspoon Chef Todd's Pit Seasoning

3 tablespoons Basil, Parsley, Chives equal parts -- chopped

3 cups Enriched Veal or Beef Stock

1/4 cup Tomato Paste

Salt to taste

Toppings

Balsamic Glaze

Parmesan cheese shaved

Instructions

To make the gnocchi; bake the potatoes in the oven uncovered and prick with fork. 425 for about 40 minutes. Remove skins and pass through ricer or food mill. Allow to cool slightly. Mix in flour, eggs and seasoning, knead until smooth. Add additional flour as needed. Roll dough out into rope like pieces (1/2 inch thick) dust with flour, and cut into 3/4 inch lengths. Shape with fork if desired. Boil in salted water until tender. Shock to cool and reserve for another time or use quickly.

To make the ragout; In a large skillet saute the wild boar until browned, add in the onions, shallots, garlic, seasoning and mushrooms cook to brown. Add in the tomato puree and lightly brown. Deglaze the pan with the port wine and cook until syrupy. Add in the veal stock and reduce until thick. Fold in the herbs and additional butter as desired.