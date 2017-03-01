Recipe: King Crab Macaroni and Cheese

Carl Rubadue from Saucey Skillet Academy makes the ultimate comfort food, homemade mac and cheese, paired with delicious king crab meat.
King Crab Macaroni and Cheese
Ingredients
- 1 TBSP Unsalted Butter
- 1 tsp Garlic Fresh, peeled and minced
- ¼ Cup Onion, minced preferably a sweet onion like a Walla Walla
- ¼ Cup White Wine
- 1 tsp Vegetable Base
- 2 TBSP Flour
- 2 Cup Milk
- splash Worcestershire Sauce
- 1 Oz Tomato Soup concentrate
- Pinch Cayenne Pepper
- 1 Oz Parmesan Cheese, shredded
- 2 Oz Extra Sharp White Cheddar Cheese, shredded
- 1 Oz American cheese
- 2 Oz Medium Cheddar Cheese, grated
- 1 Lb Cooked Macaroni Noodle
- King crab meat
Directions
- In Sauce Pan, melt the butter and sauté the garlic and onion until the onion is sweet and translucent about 2 minutes
- Add the white wine and vegetable base, mix well. Bring to a boil and reduce the wine by ½ about 2 minutes
- Add the flour and stir to mix completely. Cook the roux 2 minutes
- Slowly add the cold milk in three different equal amounts while stirring constantly to create a smooth texture. Be sure the sauce is smooth before adding any more milk.
- Add tomato soup, Worcestershire sauce, and cayenne. Mix well
- Add the cheeses, partial amounts at a time and stir to mix and melt.
- When macaroni noodle is cooked al dente, drain the water well. Add the cheese sauce and mix. Taste and adjust seasoning.
- If desired, place finished macaroni in a casserole dish, top with a little extra cheese of choice and place under a pre-heated broiler until the cheese is bubbly and brown.
To register for Carl's Food Truck 101 class, visit University of Utah's lifelong learning website.