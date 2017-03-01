Police: Suspect wanted in violent sexual assaults in Millcreek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLCREEK, Utah - Police are searching for a suspect accused of brazen and violent attacks at the Walmart in Millcreek.

It happened Feb. 19 at the store on 4627 S. and 900 E.; police initially thought they had their suspect in custody.

Turns out that wasn't the case and now officers are asking the public for help.

Almost two weeks ago, police say the suspect assaulted three women inside Walmart.

Detectives say the first incident was the most serious; he allegedly attacked a woman who was using the store's restroom.

Police say the man ran, but before leaving the store, he groped at least two other women.

When a store employee confronted him, he threw a bottle of beer at the employee and crashed through a window before running from the store.

Authorities describe the suspect as a Caucasian middle-aged man who was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with the letters "UNM" on the front.

Unified Police would like to hear from anyone who might have information at (801)743-7000.