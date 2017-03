WASATCH COUNTY, Utah – The Utah Department of Transportation has more than 1,100 traffic cameras across the state.

With that many, the cameras are bound to capture something strange on video from time to time.

The latest mystery is this figure recorded on part of the Soldier Summit mountain pass in Wasatch County.

What do you think it is? A ghost? Bigfoot? A wayward traveler?

We have 1,150 traffic cams throughout the state. Sometimes they catch some unusual things. Check out this image caught on Soldier’s Summit. pic.twitter.com/TOICJzEmae — Utah DOT (@UtahDOT) March 1, 2017