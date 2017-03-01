Greek Chicken Pasta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

8 oz. whole wheat pasta (any shape)

2 tablespoons canola oil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano, divided

1 teaspoon dried basil, divided

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite size pieces

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cloves garlic, divided

1 bell pepper (any color), chopped

1/2 large white onion, chopped

1 cup no-salt added chicken stock

1 lemon, juice

1 large tomato, chopped

1/2 cup olives, any kind, rinsed, pitted, chopped

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

2 oz. feta cheese, crumbled (optional)

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper

Cook the pasta according to the package directions, drain in a colander.

Season the chicken pieces with half the oregano, basil, no salt seasoning and pepper. In a large skillet up to medium high heat, add the canola oil. Cook the chicken for 8-10 minutes, or until cooked all the way through. Remove from pan; place on a plate. Cover with tinfoil.

In the same skillet, heat the olive oil up to medium. Saute the garlic, pepper and onion with no salt seasoning and pepper for 4-5 minutes until slightly softened. Add pasta, chicken, stock, lemon juice and remaining oregano and basil to the skillet. Bring up to a boil; reduce to low heat. Cook for 4-5 minutes. Add tomato and olives. Cook an additional minute. Transfer to a serving dish. Top with parsley and feta, if using. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute