$5,000 reward offered in case after cat found in Millcreek with bolt lodged in neck

MILLCREEK, Utah — A $5,000 reward has been offered in the case after a cat in Millcreek was shot with crossbow bolts and pellet wounds.

According to the Humane Society of Utah, the 4-year-old cat, nicknamed Robin Hood by rescuers, was found by a resident Sunday in the area of 1300 East and 3500 South.

Salt Lake County Animal Services says the cat was found with a pistol-style crossbow bolt lodged in his neck and wounds on his face from a pellet gun. Veterinarians believe the cat was shot several days before he was found and treated.

“The fact that this cat suffered for several days with these unwarranted injuries is both gruesome and heartbreaking,” said Deann Shepherd, a Humane Society of Utah representative. “Torturous acts of violence against our companion animals is inexcusable and the person responsible needs to be held accountable. We hope this reward offers an incentive for someone to come forward with information.”

HSU is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact Salt Lake County Animal Services at 801-743-7045.