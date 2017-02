Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN, Utah -- A 15-year-old girl from Logan has been making quite an impression on some of Utah's greatest athletes.

Chandler Schramm, a student at Skyview High School, decided on her own to raise money for refugees by getting famous athletes to donate signed shoes for auction. She calls her project "Ship Shoes 4 Refugees."

Take a look at how much she's impressed some of the big stars at Real Salt Lake.