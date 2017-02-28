Sweet & Sloppy Joe’s

1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)

1 cup chopped yellow, green or red bell pepper

3/4 cup finely chopped onion

1 can (12 ounces) 100% vegetable juice

2 tablespoons lightly packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

4 whole-wheat hamburger buns, split

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, bell pepper and onion; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef up into 3?4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Stir in vegetable juice, brown sugar and Worcestershire sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer uncovered, 7 to 9 minutes or until most of the liquid has evaporated and thickens slightly, stirring occasionally.

3

Evenly place beef mixture on bottom half of each bun; close sandwiches.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council