Police search for Kaysville masked armed robbery suspect

KAYSVILLE, Utah – Police are searching for a suspect accused of aggravated robbery at a Kaysville convenience store.

Authorities said an armed man went into the RB’s One Stop at 135 S. Main St., flashed his gun and demanded money from the clerk Monday night.

He left the store with an unknown amount of cash and ran north.

The employee was not injured.

Police are looking for a 6-foot-tall Caucasian man who was last seen wearing dark pants, white sneakers, a gray hoodie, a mask and sunglasses.

Tips and anonymous information can be submitted by texting KAYSVILLEPD and your tip to 847411. You can also call 801-546-1131.