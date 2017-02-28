ICE officers arrest mother, family concerned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A video is going viral on social media of a woman being arrested by ICE officers in front of her family.

The woman's daughter, Xochil Hernandez said it started out as an ordinary shopping trip and ended with her mom being put in handcuffs. A day later, Hernandez and her family are still searching for answers.

“Me and my mom are like in shock," Hernandez said, recalling the incident. "We’re just looking at each other like, ‘What do we do? What do we do?’ And by then, by that time the ICE officer is already on the passenger side where my mom’s at, knocking on her window to open the door, open the door.”

On one Facebook Page, the video Hernandez took is sparking interest in forming a neighborhood watch for ICE officers.

“It’s a sad incident,” said Cristobal Villegas. Villegas co-created the Migra Watch UT Facebook page a little over a week ago to help the undocumented community.

“I’m privileged for being born in the United States. I have documentation," he said.

As for Hernandez, she is not sure when she will hear from her mom again. Last she heard, her mom, Martha Pina, was in Cache County Jail, allegedly arrested for a drug charge dating back to 1992 in California. Hernandez said her mom has been working on getting documentation but fears it's too late.

“I’m not gonna leave my mom by herself," Hernandez said. "So I’m willing to leave what I have here and start a whole new life, like live close border wise where I can like come and go and still help her out or be there for her."

Hernandez said her mom was brought by her own parents to California as a kid, almost 40 years ago. The family said they spoke to a lawyer who said there isn't anything she or her family can do.