Sandy snowplow service resumes after fire

SANDY, Utah -- Sandy City Public Works was up and running at full pace Monday morning for the first snow storm since a terrible January fire.

One month ago firefighters battled high reaching flames that damaged the public works building and took out 11 of the snowplow trucks.

The city is part of an agreement with the American Public Works Association mutual aid that allows for certain cities to lend their trucks. But Sandy Mayor Tom Dolan got calls from multiple cities, the state and the county.

“The ones that helped us- Bountiful, West Jordan, the county, the state,” said Dolan. “But I got calls from Lehi, all over the Wasatch front; literally I didn't get all the calls but the staff got lots of calls it was every city in Salt Lake County.”

Dolan said the rate which Sandy got help was also impressive.

“In five days we had every plow replaced and operating and ready to go,” said Dolan.

The city has already ordered a new fleet of trucks to replace the ones lost in the fire. They will arrive in four to five months. The city is also waiting on the insurance company to let it know what the reimbursement will be from the lost building, which it said it might just rebuild anyway since it was already forty years old.