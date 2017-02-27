× One dead in Orem crash

OREM, Utah — One person died Monday morning in a crash in Orem.

A Utah Highway Patrol representative said the crash occurred around 10 a.m. on the northbound I-15 on-ramp at Center St., near mile post 270,

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and the heavy snow in the area is believed to have been a factor.

Due to this crash and another one in Provo, UHP urges drivers to avoid using northbound I-15 in the area. Alternate routes include State St., University Ave. and Geneva Rd.

According to UHP, the victim is a female. Her name and age have not been released pending notification of her family.