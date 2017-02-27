With how expensive tuition has become, many students struggle paying for college, even with help from parents. More than ever, it is important for students to apply for scholarships. Dawn Ramsey of the Jordan School District PTA shares which scholarships to apply for and what the requirements are.
College Scholarships: How to ensure you get the most money possible
-
University of Utah developing plan to boost enrollment of Pacific Islander students
-
DeVry will refund $100 million to students to settle FTC lawsuit
-
International students in Utah say executive order turns visit home into one-way trip
-
Fuzzbuster Campaign: Police grow beards for charity
-
Man pardoned by Obama ‘executed’ by masked men at halfway house
-
-
Yale to rename Calhoun College after protests over ties to slavery
-
Trade school fires president after he gave homeless student shelter in library during sub-zero weather
-
BYU Football’s 2017 recruiting class includes a dozen Utah prospects
-
Expect the Great
-
Mom sends college student care package of trash
-
-
The grim reality of student loan debt — it can last until retirement
-
Mormon college student falls in love with Muslim worker fleeing Morocco
-
List of post-election hate crimes keeps growing