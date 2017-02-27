Asparagus and Tomato Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 large bunch of asparagus, trimmed

2 large tomatoes, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

1 lemon, juice only

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 garlic clove, grated

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons fresh basil, torn or parsley, chopped

3 tablespoons fresh Parmesan cheese, shredded or grated

Bring a large salted pot of water up to a boil. Add asparagus. Cook for 1-2 minutes. Drain; immediately add asparagus to a large bowl of ice water. Drain. Cut asparagus into 1” pieces.

In a large bowl, add asparagus, tomatoes, celery, salt and pepper. In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, Dijon mustard, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper. Pour over asparagus mixture; toss to coat. Spread out mixture on a serving platter. Garnish with basil or parsley and Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.

