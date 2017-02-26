Kids raise funds by dancing for Utah Food Bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A dance competition to fight Utah childhood hunger will be held at a Salt Lake county high school late next week.

Utah Food Bank's "Will Dance for Food" is a kids dance competition held from March 3-4 at Taylorsville high.

According to Utah Food Bank's Penny Broussard, the competition is set from morning to night, with kids participating from 23 different studios across the Wasatch Front.

"These dancers are helping kids that are not as fortunate as they are," Broussard said.

There will be a live auction, silent auction and a prize drawing with the top prize being two tickets to Jet Blue. The goal is to raise $58,500 to bring the donation up to $250,000, Broussard said.

For more information make sure to check out the link here.

Check the video above for the full interview.