Crews from five Utah counties searching for missing airplane

SOUTHERN UTAH — Search and rescue crews from five counties are searching for a missing airplane Sunday.

St. George News reports crews from Iron, Piute, Beaver, Garfield and Sevier counties are searching for a Cessna 172 reported missing around 6 a.m. Sunday.

It was not clear how many people are aboard the plane, but a Cessna 172 is a four-seat aircraft.

Helicopters are assisting in the search, which currently covers an area of about 400 square miles. Authorities have reason to believe the plane may have come down in Iron County but say it could be anywhere within the five counties involved in the search.

“It’s a huge search area,” Iron County Sheriff Mark Gower told St. George News. “We’re trying now to narrow the search grid through phone pings and radar.”

The aircraft was reported missing after leaving Phoenix Saturday with a destination of Salt Lake City International Airport, where it was scheduled to arrive Saturday night.

