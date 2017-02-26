Authorities suspect arson after 3 cars destroyed in West Valley City neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- Officials are investigating a case of suspected arson after three vehicles were destroyed by fire Sunday morning.

West Valley City Police say the three vehicles were all in the area of 3100 South and 3820 West, and the fires broke out between 6 and 7 a.m.

The fires did significant damage to the vehicles as well as some minor damage to nearby structures. Three vehicles were destroyed and two others were damaged.

Police said there was also some suspicious activity reported in the same area of the fires. Between seven and nine vehicles left unlocked had been rummaged through, but nothing was taken.

There were no reports of injury in connection with the fires.

Fox 13 News will have more information as it becomes available.