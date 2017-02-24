Signs you’re too sick to hit the gym

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Regular exercise is good for the immune system helping us fight off simple infections such as colds. But should we continue to work-out when we're sick? Experts say that depends on how sick you are. The mayo clinic says a good rule of thumb is to use the "neck rule" as your guide.

If your symptoms are above the neck, such as a stuffy nose or sneezing from a mild cold, then you're generally ok. But if your symptoms are below the neck such as a bad cough, fever, muscle aches, or nausea - exercising is not recommended. The exertion could make things worse and pay attention to how you feel. If mild symptoms get worse, give yourself a break and try another day.

When exercise is agreeing with you, it may still be a good idea to lower the intensity. If you're a runner, take it down a notch, or if you like fitness walking, slow it down a bit. Are you lift weights? Experts suggest you workout at home instead of at the gym....so you don't infect others. When you've been sidelined because of an illness, don't sweat it, fitness experts say getting back into shape should be fairly easy.