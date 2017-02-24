Landslide damages stretch of Highway 12 in Bryce Canyon National Park

A portion of Highway 12 in Bryce Canyon National Park has been damaged by a landslide, resulting in delays for drivers.

Bryce Canyon National Park tweeted about the spring-related landslide Friday, saying the erosion impacted a portion of Highway 12 near Mossy Cave.

One-way travel in the area is being controlled by traffic lights, and drivers should expect delays of a few minutes. Park officials say road crews are still assessing what is still a very active situation as of Friday.

There were no reports of injury in connection with the incident.