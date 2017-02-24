Conrad Truman, accused of murdering his wife in 2012, acquitted in second trial

PROVO, Utah — Conrad Truman, who was previously convicted and sentenced for allegedly murdering his wife, was acquitted by a jury Friday in a second trial.

Truman was acquitted on all charges, which included murder and obstruction of justice.

The man was sentenced in 2015 to 16 years to life in prison after he was convicted of fatally shooting his wife, Heidy Truman–who died in 2012.

Last year, Judge Samuel McVey ordered a new trial based on findings that measurements taken at the crime scene were not correctly reported to the jury in the original trial.

“I can no longer state with medical or scientific certainty which individual fired the fatal shot,” stated Dr. Edward Leis, a deputy state medical examiner, in a signed affidavit. “I can no longer rule out the possibility that Heidy Truman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound of the head.”

During the initial trial, a medical examiner testified that Heidy Truman could have walked one to one and a half steps after being shot in the head. A diagram shown to the jury displayed a distance of 13.9 feet between the position where Heidy’s head came to rest and the position where Conrad claimed to have heard the gunshot occur.

According to court documents, Conrad Truman’s defense investigated the crime scene and discovered the actual distance was 139 inches (about 11.6 feet), not 13.9 feet – a difference of about 2 feet 4 inches.

