× Fatal semi crash closes I-80 westbound through Parleys Canyon

One person has died after a fiery semi crash on I-80 in Parleys Canyon overnight.

The westbound lanes will be closed for several more hours.

The eastbound lanes are open but traffic is being diverted around the crash.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the crash at about 10:30 p.m. involved two semi trucks; one was a double tanker full of crude oil.

Troopers said the driver of the semi hauling the crude oil is safe however, the other semi driver died in the fire.

The oil made it difficult for fire crews to put out the blaze.

The Air Force brought in a special crash rescue truck to help.

This type of vehicle is used at airports for emergencies or intense oil fires.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Check back with Fox 13 for the latest updates.