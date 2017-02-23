Police: Utah teen Sarah Dunsey ‘was not kidnapped’ in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Authorities are now saying the Utah teen reported kidnapped in Las Vegas may not have been kidnapped at all, according to DailyMail.com.

Fox 13 was the first local station to report 17-year-old Utahn Sarah Dunsey disappeared Jan. 15 while at the MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Last week, Dunsey’s mother offered up a heart-wrenching plea to the world to help find her daughter.

In a video posted to YouTube, the family claimed Sarah was a victim of sex trafficking and she was being held against her will.

Now Fox 13 is learning that story may not be completely accurate.

DailyMail.com is reporting Las Vegas authorities said Dunsey “was not kidnapped.”

The online newspaper also says Las Vegas Police told them there’s “no evidence any sex trafficking crime occurred.”

Fox 13 has reached out to the FBI as well as Nevada and Utah authorities multiple times.

The Logan Police Department tells Fox 13 Dunsey was not kidnapped in Logan, Utah, and the teen went to Las Vegas voluntarily.

Logan officers say they cannot confirm what happened to Dunsey after she arrived in Nevada.

Las Vegas Police tell us the FBI has since taken the lead on the investigation and could not confirm any information about the alleged kidnapping.

The FBI has not responded to any of Fox 13’s requests for information on the case.

Click here to see the full story from DailyMail.com.

Fox 13’s Josh Barlow contributed to this report.