Avalanche buries cars at Snowbird

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Eastbound lanes of SR-210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon are closed Thursday evening after an avalanche that buried several cars at Snowbird Resort.

The Unified Fire Authority said a slide near the Cliff Lodge buried three to four cars belonging to patrons visiting the resort. The first report of the avalanche came in around 5:25 p.m., according to dispatch.

At least 25 ski patrol personnel are on scene, and so far they have yet to find anyone injured or buried by the slide.

UFA says there is an inter-lodge restriction in place, and none of the patrons at the resort are allowed outside at this time. Those who are in the lodges will be able to stay overnight, and the restriction is expected to remain in place until Friday morning, when avalanche control can be performed in the area.

UFA was not certain how many patrons are affected by the inter-lodge restriction.

The Utah Department of Transportation states the avalanche has closed eastbound lanes of SR-210 at the mouth of the canyon. As of just after 6 p.m., there was no estimate on when the road would reopen.

Road weather / Avalanche

SR-210 / Little Cottonwood Canyon at MP 4 / Mouth of Canyon, Salt Lake Co.

EB CLOSED, No Est On Re-open — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) February 24, 2017

Fox 13 News will have more information as it becomes available.