Five Training Tips to Get You Back into Your Favorite Springtime Activities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the weather warms up, more and more people take their exercise and daily activities outside. Springtime can provide the best of both worlds—cold-weather and warm-weather sports. However, during winter, some people are less active, making it a little more difficult to jump back into outdoor activities. With a little preparation, including strength training, you can safely begin your springtime routines.

Five Training Tips

Take it slow: start with an easier exercise program and build up from there

Incorporate stretching

Strengthen core muscles

Know your limits and don’t overdo it

Try to keep up this routine throughout the whole year

Examples of easy exercises to get your body moving

Walking and jogging

Swimming

Cycling

Simple strength/resistance training

Flexibility training

If you find yourself struggling every spring to get back into an exercise routine, you might want to consider joining a class at a local gym or hiring a personal trainer for a few sessions, just to get you started. It’s important to keep in mind that jumping into an activity when you haven’t trained and prepared can increase your risk of injury and burnout. Getting back on the right track involves some planning, but this will likely result in a better exercise experience and a balanced fitness routine.