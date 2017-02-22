× Utah National Guard deployed to help with Box Elder County flooding

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah – The Utah National Guard has been deployed to help with the Box Elder County flooding.

The Utah National Guard’s 97th Troop Command and Homeland Response Force will send 12 service members to help with the sand-bagging operations.

#UTGuard filling sand bags at Box Elder County Fair Grounds #Operationfloodrelief17 pic.twitter.com/TTqiuytDFO — Utah National Guard (@UTNationalGuard) February 22, 2017

Service members from Camp Williams will take the automatic sand bagger to the Box Elder County Fairgrounds.

The Utah National Guard said one of its primary missions is to provide support to state authorities during times of natural disasters.

