SWAT responds in Taylorsville after woman threatens roommate with shotgun
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — SWAT personnel responded to a residence in Taylorsville Wednesday night after a woman threatened her roommate with a shotgun.
According to the Unified Police Department, the suspect is barricaded inside a residence in the area of 4600 South and 2200 West. Police first tweeted about the incident around 9:45 p.m.
Police say a 33-year-old woman threatened her roommate with a shotgun, but no further details about the incident were immediately available.
