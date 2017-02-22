× SWAT responds in Taylorsville after woman threatens roommate with shotgun

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — SWAT personnel responded to a residence in Taylorsville Wednesday night after a woman threatened her roommate with a shotgun.

According to the Unified Police Department, the suspect is barricaded inside a residence in the area of 4600 South and 2200 West. Police first tweeted about the incident around 9:45 p.m.

Police say a 33-year-old woman threatened her roommate with a shotgun, but no further details about the incident were immediately available.

