× Police identify woman hit, killed by vehicle in North Logan

NORTH LOGAN, Utah — A Logan woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night while crossing an intersection against the traffic signal.

According to North Park Police, 20-year-old Dianna Jazmin Soto-Martinez suffered fatal injuries in the crash in North Logan.

Police say the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. at 2500 North and Main Street.

Soto-Martinez and another pedestrian had walked to a Tesoro Gas Station to make some purchases, and as the pair walked back home eastbound on 2500 North they realized they had forgotten to make a purchase.

The women turned around and began walking back to the store. A 54-year-old man driving a Chevy Silverado was southbound, and witnesses state the driver had a green signal as he entered the intersection.

The truck struck both women, and both were taken to area hospitals.

Soto-Martinez was pronounced dead at the hospital while the other pedestrian, a 34-year-old woman, was treated and released. Police state the investigation into the crash is ongoing.