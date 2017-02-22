Fresh Tomato Soup

- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, diced or grated
- 2 cups white onion, diced
- 2 tablespoons olive oil based butter
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose wheat flour
- 3 cups low-sodium veggie or chicken broth
- 6-7 cups fresh tomatoes, roughly chopped
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1/4 cup almond or low-fat milk
- 1/4 cup loosely packed fresh basil, torn
- No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste
- In a Dutch oven or large stockpot, bring heat up to medium. Add oil. Saute the garlic, onion, no salt seasoning and pepper until soft an translucent, about 5-6 minutes.
- Add butter and melt. Whisk in flour; coat onions and garlic. Cook, continue stirring, for an additional minute. Whisk in broth. Add tomatoes, basil, vinegar, paprika, no salt seasoning and pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer for about 15 minutes or until tomatoes have broken down. Remove from heat; stir in milk.
Serve chunky or puree in a blender (in batches) or with an immersion blender to desired consistency. Garnish each serving with fresh basil. Serve immediately.
