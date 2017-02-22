Fresh Tomato Soup

Posted 12:19 pm, February 22, 2017, by and
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 cloves garlic, diced or grated
  • 2 cups white onion, diced
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil based butter
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose wheat flour
  • 3 cups low-sodium veggie or chicken broth
  • 6-7 cups fresh tomatoes, roughly chopped
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/4 cup almond or low-fat milk
  • 1/4 cup loosely packed fresh basil, torn
  • No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste
  • In a Dutch oven or large stockpot, bring heat up to medium. Add oil. Saute the garlic, onion, no salt seasoning and pepper until soft an translucent, about 5-6 minutes.
  • Add butter and melt. Whisk in flour; coat onions and garlic. Cook, continue stirring, for an additional minute. Whisk in broth. Add tomatoes, basil, vinegar, paprika, no salt seasoning and pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer for about 15 minutes or until tomatoes have broken down. Remove from heat; stir in milk.

Serve chunky or puree in a blender (in batches) or with an immersion blender to desired consistency. Garnish each serving with fresh basil. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute

