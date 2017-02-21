Utah County man arrested for kidnapping after teen found in his home

UTAH COUNTY, Utah – Authorities have arrested a 41-year-old Payson man for alleged kidnapping in the West Mountain area west of Payson Tuesday.

Utah County Sheriff’s Lt. Yvette M. Rice said deputies had reason to believe the man was holding an 18-year-old woman against her will in his home.

Deputies said a friend who had been texting the teen called 911.

According to Utah County authorities, the friend had not heard from her and then received texts saying she needed help.

Authorities searched the 41-year-old man’s home near 8600 S. and 5600 W. where they found the 18-year-old woman.

She was injured in the incident and is expected to recover.

The names of those involved have not been released at this time.

