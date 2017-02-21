Utah comedy about high school sees success at film festivals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIM TIMMERMAN is a semi-autobiographical film about Director Cameron Sawyer’s experiences as a student body president in Utah in the mid 1990s.

It is loosely based on his time as "quite possibly the worst high school student body president in high school history (Orem High, Class of ’95)."

Sawyer chatted with Fox 13 about the movie filmed here in Utah, saying it is already a success on the festival circuits.

He said it's a high school comedy about an ambitious but irresponsible Utah student body president facing impeachment as he tries to sweet talk his way into Yale.