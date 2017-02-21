Sen. Orrin Hatch talks Russia, Trump tweets, and plans for 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah Senator Orrin Hatch sat down on Live@4 to answer questions about Russia, Presidential tweets, and the line between fact and fiction in Washington.

Hatch is third in line to the Presidency as President Pro Tempore of the Senate. As chair of the finance committee, he leads the confirmation hearings for Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin and Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price. Hatch has also become a key connection between the Trump administration and Congress on healthcare, judiciary, and economic issues.

The interview begins with Russia, leads into talk about Twitter and false statements from the President, and ends with Hatch's upcoming decision on whether to run for another term in 2018.