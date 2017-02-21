× Red Cross will help those affected by Box Elder County Flood

OGDEN, Utah — The American Red Cross is partnering with other local disaster organizations to help disaster survivors on Wednesday.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will open its doors at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church on 235 East and 850 South in Brigham City from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for those affected by the recent Box Elder flooding.

Trained workers will set those affected up through recovery plans, navigating paperwork and other disaster-caused needs.

Representatives from government, nonprofit and religiously-affiliated disaster relief organizations will also be there to assist disaster survivors.

For more information please call 801-627-0000.