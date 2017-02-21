Cheesy BBQ Beef Tacos

1 1/2 lbs. lean ground beef
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 cup barbeque sauce
2 cups Monterey Jack or cheddar cheese, shredded, divided
12 small corn or flour tortillas, warmed
1/2 cup red or white onion, diced
1 1/2 cups iceberg lettuce, chopped
1 large tomato, chopped
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
1 jalapeno, diced (optional)
1/4 cup pepperoncini rings, chopped (optional)
Salt and Pepper, to taste
In a large skillet up to medium high heat, brown the ground beef with the chili powder, garlic and onion powder, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium; stir in barbeque sauce and half of the cheese. Cook for 2-3 minutes.
To serve, divide meat mixture in the tortillas. Top each taco with remaining cheese, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno and pepperoncini rings, if using. Serve immediately.
Sponsor: Utah Beef Council