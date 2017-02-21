Cheesy BBQ Beef Tacos

Posted 12:16 pm, February 21, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:24PM, February 21, 2017

1 1/2 lbs. lean ground beef

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup barbeque sauce

2 cups Monterey Jack or cheddar cheese, shredded, divided

12 small corn or flour tortillas, warmed

1/2 cup red or white onion, diced

1 1/2 cups iceberg lettuce, chopped

1 large tomato, chopped

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1 jalapeno, diced (optional)

1/4 cup pepperoncini rings, chopped (optional)

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet up to medium high heat, brown the ground beef with the chili powder, garlic and onion powder, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium; stir in barbeque sauce and half of the cheese. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

To serve, divide meat mixture in the tortillas. Top each taco with remaining cheese, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno and pepperoncini rings, if using. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council

