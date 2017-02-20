× Snowmobile crashes near Mill Hollow Reservoir, rider taken to hospital

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue received a call of a snowmobile crash near Mill Hollow Reservoir Monday.

A family of snowmobilers was taking turns jumping a ridge line in the area, Eric Stucki from Utah State Parks said, when one of the family members struck the rider, 12, with a snowmobile during a jump.

Wasatch and Summit Counties Search and Rescue Teams and Summit EMS crews responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m. and airlifted the rider to Primary Children’s Hospital.

According to Stucki, the boy’s condition is unknown.

Utah State Parks is investigating the accident, police said.

