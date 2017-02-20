× Snowmobile accident kills Salt Lake County boy in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A popular winter activity in Utah turned into a family tragedy on Monday.

A 12-year-old boy from Salt Lake County was killed in a snowmobile accident near Mill Hollow Reservoir just after noon.

“As the family was going up and down the ridgeline, the 12-year-old young man had already gone up. He was riding along the top of the ridge when the rest of the family was coming up. Unfortunately, they did not see him as he was going along the ridgeline and he was struck by a snowmobile,” said Lieutenant Eric Stucki with Utah State Parks.

State Park law enforcement officers patrol all off-highway vehicles in Utah, like snowmobiles, being used on federal land.

After the child was hit, Stucki said the family and other snowmobilers nearby started CPR. The child was airlifted by Lifeflight to Primary Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“He was wearing a helmet, he did have all of his snowmobile clothing on, but the force of a snowmobile just can’t withstand, protection equipment just can’t withstand that type of force,” said Lt. Stucki.

The area is part of the Mill Hollow Snowmobile Complex southeast of Kamas. A state parks brochure calls it, “…one of the largest and most popular snowmobile areas in the state…” The size and remoteness proved a challenge for State Parks officers who had to find the boy’s mother after the accident.

“Some members of the family were also at other cabins, of course, that area is a no cell phone area, meaning no service in that area, so we did have to do some searching to find other family members to do notification,” said Lt. Stucki.

No charges are expected, Stucki said, calling it a case of “being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The child’s name has not been released.