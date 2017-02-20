Shrimp Pasta with Lemon Butter Sauce

Posted 12:18 pm, February 20, 2017, by and

1/4 cup butter, divided

  • 4 cloves garlic, minced

1 lb. shrimp, peeled, tail removed, deveined

1 lemon, zest and juice

3/4 cup fish or chicken stock

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/2 cup Parmesan, divided

12 oz. pasta, any kind

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt half the butter. Saute garlic for 3-4 minutes. Add shrimp, salt and pepper. If shrimp is previously cooked, sauté for 1 minute. Add 2-3 minutes of cooking time, if the shrimp is raw. Remove shrimp from pan. Place in tinfoil.

To the same sauté pan, add remaining butter, lemon zest and juice, stock, thyme, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Add pasta and 3/4 of the Parmesan cheese and parsley. Mix well. Cook an additional 3-4 minutes until heated through. Add shrimp. Toss well and cook an additional minute. Garnish with remaining Parmesan and parsley. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Dan's Market

