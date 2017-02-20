Recipe: Not-so-traditional posole stew

Posted 2:38 pm, February 20, 2017, by

Bill & Toni Thayn make a Mexican stew made with hominy in enameled cast iron.

Not-so-traditional Posole Stew

Ingredients:
  • 2 lbs boneless pork loin, cut into 1 inch cubes
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2-3 tsp garlic, minced
  • ½ c diced green chilies, fresh or frozen
  • 1 tsp jalapeno peppers, seeded & diced
  • 1 tsp red chile powder
  • ¼ tsp cloves
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 tsp oregano
  • 2 tsp cumin
  • Fresh cilantro to taste
  • 8 c chicken broth
  • 1 can (14 oz) red enchilada sauce
  • 2 cans (29 oz each) white hominy, rinsed

Instructions:

Using an enameled cast iron (or other pan), cook pork loin cubes in about 1 TBL oil, in small batches. Stirring occasionally until browned on all sides.  Remove pork from the pot and set aside. Add onion and garlic to pot and cook until onion softens and turns brown. Stir in green chiles, jalapeno, chile powder, cloves, salt, oregano and cumin. Add chopped cilantro. Stir in chicken broth and enchilada sauce. Stir in cooked pork cubes. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 1 hour.  Stir in the hominy. Cook, covered, for about 1 hour.

Serve with avocado slices, radish slices, shredded cabbage, cheese, fresh limes, and additional cilantro.

For more delicious recipes, check out Bill and Toni's blog.

  • The Place
    promo310426532

    Recipe: Game day crockpot dip two ways

  • Recipes
    promo311541197

    Pork Chops with Tomato Corn Salsa

  • Recipes
    promo303073493

    Spanish Rice and Beef

  • Recipes
    promo304110385

    Quick Vegetable Beef Soup

  • Recipes
    promo309554491

    Cheesy Enchilada Dip

  • Recipes
    promo302292400

    Swiss Steak

  • Recipes
    promo310158842

    Southwest Beef Casserole

  • The Place
    promo304108066

    Recipe: Apple Cranberry Stuffing

  • The Place
    promo310685365

    Recipe: Samosas 3 ways

  • The Place
    promo302809717

    Recipe: Gluten-free Pumpkin Eggnog Cupcakes

  • The Place
    promo307746774

    Recipe: Chicken Tikka Kebabs

  • Recipes
    promo308949386

    Beef Fondue with Dipping Sauces

  • Recipes
    recipe recipes

    Lasagna Roll-Ups