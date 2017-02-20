Recipe: Not-so-traditional posole stew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Bill & Toni Thayn make a Mexican stew made with hominy in enameled cast iron. Not-so-traditional Posole Stew

Ingredients:

2 lbs boneless pork loin, cut into 1 inch cubes

1 onion, diced

2-3 tsp garlic, minced

½ c diced green chilies, fresh or frozen

1 tsp jalapeno peppers, seeded & diced

1 tsp red chile powder

¼ tsp cloves

½ tsp salt

1 tsp oregano

2 tsp cumin

Fresh cilantro to taste

8 c chicken broth

1 can (14 oz) red enchilada sauce

2 cans (29 oz each) white hominy, rinsed

Instructions:

Using an enameled cast iron (or other pan), cook pork loin cubes in about 1 TBL oil, in small batches. Stirring occasionally until browned on all sides. Remove pork from the pot and set aside. Add onion and garlic to pot and cook until onion softens and turns brown. Stir in green chiles, jalapeno, chile powder, cloves, salt, oregano and cumin. Add chopped cilantro. Stir in chicken broth and enchilada sauce. Stir in cooked pork cubes. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 1 hour. Stir in the hominy. Cook, covered, for about 1 hour.

Serve with avocado slices, radish slices, shredded cabbage, cheese, fresh limes, and additional cilantro.

