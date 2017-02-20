Meet the local Utah teen who is going viral for his sweet Valentine’s Day gesture

You may have seen this image floating around social media - it's a picture of 8th grader Ryan with a bunch of flowers. He passed out a flower to each girl at his school on valentine's day - all 947 of them! We spoke to him and his mom about what inspired him to do this kind deed.
