× HazMat crews contain chemical spill in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY – HazMat crews have contained a chemical spill near 1905 W. Fortune Dr. (1230 S.).

Authorities were called after an unknown amount of nitric acid spilled from a rail car Monday morning.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Authorities have not said what led to the spill.

Check back with Fox 13 for the latest updates.